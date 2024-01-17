Pat Sajak yells ‘shut up’ at contestant, baffling at-home viewers

Send this page to someone via email

Is Pat Sajak ok?

That’s the question many Wheel of Fortune viewers were asking themselves Tuesday night after they watched the game show host yell “shut up” at one of his contestants.

The moment came just before the show’s bonus round as Sajak, 77, was tallying up the players’ points.

“According to my math, by $200—” Sajak began to explain before he was interrupted by the excited player, Angela, shrieking “Shut up!” with excitement.

“You didn’t mean that personally?” he asked, with Angela assuring him she did not.

Story continues below advertisement

Sajak continued: “According to my math, by $233, you are the winner with $11,900.”

An ecstatic Angela continued to clap and shriek with excitement.

But it was the next line from Sajak that caused shock among at-home viewers.

“I’ll be back,” Sajak told Angela, before turning back to her to yell “Shut up!” in a mocking tone, trying to match her energy.

Did Pat Sajak just tell that contestant to "shut up?" #wheeloffortune — WomenintheHouse (@Women_thehouse) January 17, 2024

While it was likely Sajak’s attempt at a joke, online fans expressed their disappointment in the host.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One person called it “highly disrespectful an (sic) inappropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

@WheelofFortune @patsajak was highly disrespectful an inappropriate on the show that aired today (1/16/24). The contestant Angela yelled in excitement after winning and was told “Will you shut up!” Angela did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner. Joke or not. Do better — Chandra Hayes, Ed.D (@Ecupirategirl03) January 17, 2024

Another commented that “screaming ‘shut up’ at a Black woman…is not a good look.”

I realize it was intended as banter but #PatSajak screaming “shut up”’at a black woman on @WheelofFortune is not a good look. — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Others, however, defended Sajak, saying he was likely just having a bit of fun.

I was outraged and then watched it over, because he can be uptight but he's not usually MEAN. His joke fell flat, and his tone and inflection missed the mark, but SHE initially said "shut up" to him and then it appears he is continuing the joke and says it back. — Crystal, Juris Doctor '16 (@lawyersfortrump) January 17, 2024

Sajak announced last year that this season we be his last helming the show, meaning he doesn’t have much more time behind the giant spinning wheel.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak shared to social media last June. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September (2023), will be my last.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sajak has been the Wheel of Fortune host since 1981. The following year, his iconic co-host Vanna White joined the production to operate the gameshow board and reveal letters as they are guessed by contestants.