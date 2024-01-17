Menu

Crime

Windsor man charged after Calgary kidnapping investigation

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 4:38 pm
A Windsor man was arrested and charged in relation to a kidnapping investigation in Calgary. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Windsor man was arrested and charged in relation to a kidnapping investigation in Calgary. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
A Windsor man was arrested and charged after a kidnapping investigation in Calgary.

Police said a woman was returning to her vehicle in a parking lot outside of her workplace in southeast Calgary on May 2, 2023 when she was approached by an unknown man and forced into a vehicle. The woman’s family was notified that she had been taken and the police were called.

Several investigative resources were used to locate and safely recover the woman, the Calgary Police Service said. The woman was taken to an AirBnB rental located at 6 Citadel Estates Heights N.W. where she was held for several days.

Just before 4 a.m. on May 4, 2023, police said the woman was released on a rural road east of Calgary, physically unharmed.

CPS said officers worked with the Windsor Police Service to locate and arrest a second man in relation to the investigation. The man has since been brought back to Calgary to face charges.

On Nov. 20, 2023, Raejean Charles Sydey Hudson, 23, of Calgary was charged with one count of kidnapping.

On Nov. 29, 2023, Enyi-Egbe Idedevbo, 28, of Windsor was charged with one count of kidnapping. Idedevbo is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

