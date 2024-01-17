Menu

Traffic

Southeast Calgary street closed after pickup truck collides with power pole

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 4:25 pm
A southeast Calgary street is closed after a pickup truck collided with a power pole on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A southeast Calgary street is closed after a pickup truck collided with a power pole on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
A southeast Calgary street is closed after a pickup truck collided with a power pole on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department, the truck collided with the pole and snapped it off at the base at around 12:06 p.m. The incident happened near 19th Street Southeast near the Max Bell CTrain station.

Henke said the collision caused damage to the pole’s high-voltage power lines and crews reported sparks from the wires. Enmax was called in to de-energize the wires.

19th Street Southeast is shut down until Enmax crews can make necessary repairs, which may take hours.

