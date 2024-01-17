Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Canada Post suspends delivery across Metro Vancouver amid extreme weather

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast as drivers urged to stay off roads'
Snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast as drivers urged to stay off roads
Community reporter Safeeya Pirani was in Aldergrove Wednesday morning as the snow was coming down heavily. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads unless necessary as road conditions are treacherous.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada Post has suspended its service delivery across Metro Vancouver, citing unsafe conditions for its workers amid snow, ice and freezing rain.

The Crown corporation issued a “red delivery service alert” at noon on Wednesday, stating that it will recall any delivery people who have already been deployed for the day.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” reads a news release from Canada Post. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for a regional snow summit in Metro Vancouver'
Renewed calls for a regional snow summit in Metro Vancouver
Trending Now

Canada Post has also issued a red alert on Vancouver Island and a yellow alert in southern B.C. A yellow alert means the service will do its best to deliver, but customers should expect delays.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Canada Post is encouraging residents to clear ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways to ensure safe access to their front doors both for mail carriers and others.

Anyone with questions about service delivery is asked to contact 1-866-607-6301.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices