Canada Post suspends delivery across Metro Vancouver amid extreme weather

Canada Post has suspended its service delivery across Metro Vancouver, citing unsafe conditions for its workers amid snow, ice and freezing rain.

The Crown corporation issued a “red delivery service alert” at noon on Wednesday, stating that it will recall any delivery people who have already been deployed for the day.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” reads a news release from Canada Post. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Canada Post has also issued a red alert on Vancouver Island and a yellow alert in southern B.C. A yellow alert means the service will do its best to deliver, but customers should expect delays.

Meanwhile, Canada Post is encouraging residents to clear ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways to ensure safe access to their front doors both for mail carriers and others.

Anyone with questions about service delivery is asked to contact 1-866-607-6301.