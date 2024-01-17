Thousands without power Wednesday morning in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

More than 10,000 British Columbians were without power on Wednesday morning.

The outages have affected residents mostly in B.C.’s South Coast region.

In the Lower Mainland, more than 3,500 residents were without power as of 9:50 a.m. with outages including West Vancouver, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.

Crews have been assigned to an outage affecting 2,251 customers in #RichmondBC. Visit our mobile site for updates: https://t.co/laaqiQoUcQ pic.twitter.com/l45NF9Ztcw — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

However, the bulk of BC Hydro users without power reside in southern Vancouver Island, with more than 7,600 without power. That includes the Sooke, Nanaimo, Duncan and the Gulf Islands areas.

Crews have been assigned to outages affecting 3,418 customers in and around the communities of #Sooke, Shirley, Jordan River, and Port Renfrew. Visit our mobile site for updates: https://t.co/CVxYIt2vwU pic.twitter.com/goQi9JbkFl — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 17, 2024

According to BC Hydro, crews have been dispatched to restore power.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

BC Hydro says customers can stay up-to-date with information on its website and its social media page.