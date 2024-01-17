Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thousands without power Wednesday morning in B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.'
Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.
Snow has landed on B.C.’s South Coast, which started overnight. Global BC’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga has the latest, Wednesday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 10,000 British Columbians were without power on Wednesday morning.

The outages have affected residents mostly in B.C.’s South Coast region.

In the Lower Mainland, more than 3,500 residents were without power as of 9:50 a.m. with outages including West Vancouver, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the bulk of BC Hydro users without power reside in southern Vancouver Island, with more than 7,600 without power. That includes the Sooke, Nanaimo, Duncan and the Gulf Islands areas.

Trending Now

According to BC Hydro, crews have been dispatched to restore power.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

BC Hydro says customers can stay up-to-date with information on its website and its social media page.

Click to play video: 'Snowfall causing cancellations, delays at Vancouver International Airport'
Snowfall causing cancellations, delays at Vancouver International Airport
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices