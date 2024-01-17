Thousands without power Wednesday morning in B.C.

More than 10,000 British Columbians were without power on Wednesday morning.
The outages have affected residents mostly in B.C.’s South Coast region.
In the Lower Mainland, more than 3,500 residents were without power as of 9:50 a.m. with outages including West Vancouver, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.
However, the bulk of BC Hydro users without power reside in southern Vancouver Island, with more than 7,600 without power. That includes the Sooke, Nanaimo, Duncan and the Gulf Islands areas.
According to BC Hydro, crews have been dispatched to restore power.
BC Hydro says customers can stay up-to-date with information on its website and its social media page.
Comments