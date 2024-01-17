City of Vancouver issues extreme weather alert

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver issued an extreme weather alert Tuesday night that will last through Thursday due to the “feels like” temperatures being at or below zero.

It’s also urging those sleeping outside to come inside, having added extra shelter spaces and warming centres.

“Your safety is our top priority – please come inside and stay warm,” Mayor Ken Sim said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🚨 Urgent Weather Update 🚨 An extreme weather alert is in effect till January 18th. If you find yourself without shelter, we've opened additional spaces and warming centers. Your safety is our top priority – please come inside and stay warm. pic.twitter.com/zsZdrzXpT5 — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Vancouver is recommending that residents only undertake essential travel Wednesday and has published tips on staying safe during winter weather.

2:08 Snow timeline for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Due to the heavy amount of snowfall in the region, closures are expected to continue throughout the day.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Already there are school closures — with public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley closed. Both the Bloedel Conservatory and VanDusen Gardens announced closures Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s weather.

More to come.