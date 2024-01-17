City of Vancouver issues extreme weather alert

The City of Vancouver issued an extreme weather alert Tuesday night that will last through Thursday due to the “feels like” temperatures being at or below zero.
It’s also urging those sleeping outside to come inside, having added extra shelter spaces and warming centres.
“Your safety is our top priority – please come inside and stay warm,” Mayor Ken Sim said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The City of Vancouver is recommending that residents only undertake essential travel Wednesday and has published tips on staying safe during winter weather.
Due to the heavy amount of snowfall in the region, closures are expected to continue throughout the day.
Already there are school closures — with public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley closed. Both the Bloedel Conservatory and VanDusen Gardens announced closures Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s weather.
