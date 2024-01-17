Menu

Weather

City of Vancouver issues extreme weather alert

By Haley Lewis Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 16'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 16
Another round of snow. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has your Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
The City of Vancouver issued an extreme weather alert Tuesday night that will last through Thursday due to the “feels like” temperatures being at or below zero.

It’s also urging those sleeping outside to come inside, having added extra shelter spaces and warming centres.

“Your safety is our top priority – please come inside and stay warm,” Mayor Ken Sim said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The City of Vancouver is recommending that residents only undertake essential travel Wednesday and has published tips on staying safe during winter weather.

Click to play video: 'Snow timeline for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island'
Snow timeline for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Due to the heavy amount of snowfall in the region, closures are expected to continue throughout the day.

Already there are school closures — with public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley closed. Both the Bloedel Conservatory and VanDusen Gardens announced closures Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s weather.

More to come. 

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

