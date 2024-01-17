Menu

Crime

16-year-old boy on release order charged in killing of 35-year-old Toronto man: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 10:36 am
Scott Robert Partington View image in full screen
Scott Robert Partington, 35, was fatally stabbed earlier this month. A 16-year-old boy who was on a release order has been charged in his death. Handout / Toronto Police
A 16-year-old boy who was on a release order has been charged in the killing of a 35-year-old man in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 6 to the Callender Street and Queen Street West area, east of Roncesvalles Avenue.

Toronto resident Scott Robert Partington had been stabbed and was found outside, police said.

Life-saving measures were performed on Partington and he was taken to hospital where he died, police said.

Officers said the suspect and the victim were not known to each other, though what may have led up to the stabbing is unclear.

The scene of the homicide on Jan. 7. View image in full screen
The scene of the homicide on Jan. 7. Global News
On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear what the boy was on a release order for at the time. Global News has contacted Toronto police for additional information.

The boy cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

