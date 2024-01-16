Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police looking to identify three suspects who broke into North York home

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 10:15 pm
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying three suspects wanted in a Break and Enter investigation. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying three suspects wanted in a Break and Enter investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying three men who allegedly broke into a home and stole property in North York last month.

Officers responded to a call for a break and enter at a home in the Leslie Street and York Mills Road area on Dec. 28 just before 3 a.m.

According to police, three suspects gained entry into a home and were confronted by the homeowner.

Police said the suspects were able to steal property from the home and were last seen leaving the area in a white Maserati SUV.

Toronto police looking to identify three suspects who broke into North York home - image
Handout / Toronto Police Service

Two of the suspects have medium builds, while the third has a thin build. Police said the first suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket, grey pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect was seen wearing a black jacket with a white hooded sweater, blue pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The third suspect was seen wearing a black jacket with a white symbol, dark coloured pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices