Toronto police looking to identify three suspects who broke into North York home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying three men who allegedly broke into a home and stole property in North York last month.

Officers responded to a call for a break and enter at a home in the Leslie Street and York Mills Road area on Dec. 28 just before 3 a.m.

According to police, three suspects gained entry into a home and were confronted by the homeowner.

Police said the suspects were able to steal property from the home and were last seen leaving the area in a white Maserati SUV.

Handout / Toronto Police Service

Two of the suspects have medium builds, while the third has a thin build. Police said the first suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket, grey pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect was seen wearing a black jacket with a white hooded sweater, blue pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The third suspect was seen wearing a black jacket with a white symbol, dark coloured pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.