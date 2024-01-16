Suspects armed with guns attempt to break into Toronto home in middle of night: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four suspects, two of them armed with guns, attempted to break into a Toronto home early Monday and officers are now trying to identify them, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a break and enter in the area near Beechgrove and Coronation drives, south of Lawrence Avenue East, in the city’s east end at 2:21 a.m. Monday.

Four suspects got into a back yard and then attempted to get into a home, police said.

Two of the suspects were reportedly seen with handguns.

Police said they were unable to get inside the home and then left the area in a silver four-door sedan.

The suspects, who police said were all wearing dark clothing, gloves, and face coverings, could be seen on security video that has since been released by investigators. It is timestamped 2:18 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.