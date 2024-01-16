Rash of petty crime prompts renewed calls for more action in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Following a rash of petty crime within the first few weeks of the year in Penticton, B.C., the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to take more action.

“It’s been a tough start to 2024, crime has never been absent in business, it’s something that some businesses budget for and in some, some businesses expect it,” said Penticton Chamber executive director Michael Magnusson.

“It’s disappointing. It takes away your peace of mind and it’s just senseless.”

Last Saturday a man caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage at Parker’s Chrysler Dealership.

Surveillance video provided to Global News shows the suspect riding a scooter onto the dealership lot during the early hours of Jan. 6. The vandal eventually smashes three vehicles on the lot with a crowbar.

“This, unfortunately, is becoming very routine. I wouldn’t say that something like this happens necessarily every day. However, there is generally something going on a couple of times a week,” said Jim Tabler, general manager of Parkers Chrysler in Penticton last week.

“I’m frustrated and tired of hearing that there’s a problem. We know that there’s a problem. We want some solutions. I want some solutions. I want some action.”

Then last Sunday in downtown Penticton, an employee at Freeride Boardshop was assaulted during an unprovoked attack.

Grayden Portman was working on Jan. 7, when he says a man came into the shop with behaviour that raised some red flags. He was asked to leave.

The man returned later with a glass bong, which he then smashed against the front door. He allegedly threw a sharp piece towards Portman which left a large gash on the employee’s arm.

“More than anything, I’m just worried about it happening again,” said Portman on Monday. “I’m glad it was me, but sometimes like 100-pound girl who works here, a 17- year-old, a 19-year-old.”

Two days later, the windows and doors were smashed at the Canada Revenue Agency building in downtown Penticton.

Even though these events are not connected, all three of these incidents happened in just under a week.

“I think the overall feeling for businesses is frustration, frustration that nothing seems to be getting better and a frustration that nothing seems to be getting done,” said Magnusson.

“I applaud and we all applaud our Bylaw Services, the RCMP, they’re doing the best they can. Unfortunately, the parameters that we have to work in aren’t always the best.”

The mayor of Penticton, Julius Bloomfield, told Global News on Monday that the city is aware of the concerns and has done a lot of work locally to help mitigate the issue.

The city is calling on the provincial government, though, to take more action.

“We do a lot of work in trying to deal with the folks that are causing the problems,” said Boomfield on Monday.

“But at the end of the day, we have nowhere to put them and that is the province’s responsibility, and we need a judicial system that backs up the province and make sure that these folks can get the services they need.”

The Penticton Chamber is echoing the City of Penticton’s call for more action on a provincial level.

“I absolutely think the province needs to be more involved in more investment into treatment programs for those that are suffering from addiction. We need mental health facilities, and we need mental health facilities that are available now, not three months or six months from now,” said Magnusson.

“Some people have a really hard time functioning in society, whether that’s temporarily or permanently. We need to show them compassion, with investment.”

Magnusson went on to say that without more help, businesses will continue to struggle which could impact the consumer.

“It’s senseless criminal activity that pushes the costs onto the consumers because somebody has to pay for that,” said Magnusson.

“Small businesses are going to have a really hard time absorbing those costs and the larger businesses are going to find ways that eventually makes its way to the consumer.”