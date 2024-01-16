Man convicted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 B.C. police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been found guilty of four charges after a hit-and-run crash that injured two police dog service officers in 2019.

Police say Jason Kirupakaran was convicted of two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

RCMP said at the time of the crash on March 4, 2019, the officers were in a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road when a stolen car hit their vehicle.

The officers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The Burnaby detachment’s officer in charge, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere, says while the conviction doesn’t take away pain of the injuries the officers continue to suffer, it will provide some measure of comfort.

The officers, one from the RCMP and the other from the Abbotsford Police Department, were on duty for the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service at the time.