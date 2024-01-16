Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 B.C. police officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Man found guilty in 2019 Burnaby hit-and-run that hurt two police officers'
Man found guilty in 2019 Burnaby hit-and-run that hurt two police officers
A 34-year-old man has been found guilty in a Burnaby hit-and-run almost five years ago that left two police officers with life-altering injuries.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been found guilty of four charges after a hit-and-run crash that injured two police dog service officers in 2019.

Police say Jason Kirupakaran was convicted of two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

RCMP said at the time of the crash on March 4, 2019, the officers were in a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road when a stolen car hit their vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Two police officers shot and injured in Coquitlam incident Friday'
Two police officers shot and injured in Coquitlam incident Friday
Trending Now

The officers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The Burnaby detachment’s officer in charge, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere, says while the conviction doesn’t take away pain of the injuries the officers continue to suffer, it will provide some measure of comfort.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The officers, one from the RCMP and the other from the Abbotsford Police Department, were on duty for the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service at the time.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices