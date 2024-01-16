Simcoe Muskoka residents warned to take shelter amid plummeting temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

With an extreme cold warning in effect for parts of the region, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is warning people about the potential weather related dangers.

An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Angus for the night of Tuesday, Jan. 16 and into Wednesday morning with wind chill values near -30.

A snow squall warning is also in effects for parts of the area, with poor visibility and heavy blowing snow expected for some areas.

With extreme temperatures expected, the health unit says people are at risk for cold-related injuries, such as frostnip, frostbite and hypothermia and say the cold temperatures can also worsen existing health conditions like heart or lung illnesses.

Health risks are greatest for those who experience homelessness or marginal housing, older adults, infants and children, people with pre-existing health conditions, such as heart or lung disease, and outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, the health unit warns.

The health unit recommends people bundle up before heading outside and be aware of the possible medical risks and signs of it if staying outside for to long.

For relief from cold temperatures the health unit reminds residents they can visit warming spaces across Simcoe Muskoka, were people can escape the cold like libraries or community centres.

Warming centres are also open to help those in need escape the weather, with The Gilbert Centre running one at its Bradford Street location from 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and additional shelter beds at the county’s Rose Street location, both in Barrie.

A full list and locations of all warming centres in the county is available on the Simcoe County website.