Sum 41 final tour: Dates announced for Ont. band’s last-ever shows

Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.

The Canadian rockers have booked Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025 as the last stop on a massive world tour that runs for the better part of a year.

Tour Of The Setting Sum, as it’s being called, already has 76 shows with more to be added. It kicks off in Southeast Asia on March 1 before winding through Europe and North America.

The band has booked four dates in Quebec as the only other Canadian shows on the schedule. They say additional Canadian tour dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for many shows — including the final date — go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Last year, the Ajax, Ont.-formed rockers announced they were planning to split up after the release of their album “Heaven :x: Hell,” out on March 29.

After playing Asia, the band will head to Mexico in late March, before a batch of dates across the United States through April and May.

They’ll then hit Europe for much of June and July.

Sum 41 will return to Canada for four dates in Quebec through August. Three of them are at music festivals.

Following more U.S. dates in September and October, the band plays to a sold-out crowd of more than 35,000 people in November at Paris La Défense Arena in France, which they say is their largest show ever.

The full list of North American tour dates for Sum 41 are:

April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave

April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6

April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour

August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora

August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze

September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater

September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex

September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

— with a file from Global News