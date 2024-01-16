Sum 41 final tour: Dates announced for Ont. band’s last-ever shows

Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
The Canadian rockers have booked Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025 as the last stop on a massive world tour that runs for the better part of a year.
Tour Of The Setting Sum, as it’s being called, already has 76 shows with more to be added. It kicks off in Southeast Asia on March 1 before winding through Europe and North America.
The band has booked four dates in Quebec as the only other Canadian shows on the schedule. They say additional Canadian tour dates will be announced soon.
Tickets for many shows — including the final date — go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
Last year, the Ajax, Ont.-formed rockers announced they were planning to split up after the release of their album “Heaven :x: Hell,” out on March 29.
After playing Asia, the band will head to Mexico in late March, before a batch of dates across the United States through April and May.
They’ll then hit Europe for much of June and July.
Sum 41 will return to Canada for four dates in Quebec through August. Three of them are at music festivals.
Following more U.S. dates in September and October, the band plays to a sold-out crowd of more than 35,000 people in November at Paris La Défense Arena in France, which they say is their largest show ever.
The full list of North American tour dates for Sum 41 are:
April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro
April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave
April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6
April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour
August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora
August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze
September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds
September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater
September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex
September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center
September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
— with a file from Global News
Comments