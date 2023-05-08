Canadian rock band Sum 41 announces they’re breaking up

Send this page to someone via email

Sum 41 is calling it quits.

In a post to social media Monday, the Canadian rockers announced that they will be disbanding after 27 years.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way,” the group posted.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

Before they disband, however, they plan to complete all of their announced tour dates and will release one final double album, Heaven :x: Hell.

The band also shared that they are planning a final worldwide tour to celebrate, with details to come.

The news comes following the 22nd anniversary of the Ajax, Ont., rockers’ seminal album, All Killer, No Filler, which launched them to international pop-punk fame with hits In Too Deep and Fat Lip.

Over the years, Sum 41 sold 15 million records worldwide, had multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination and won two Juno Awards.

Last year, it was reported that frontman Deryck Whibley‘s publishing catalogue was acquired by an investment firm, and earlier this year he sold some of his instruments online.

This summer, the band will embark on the U.S. leg of the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour with Simple Plan and The Offspring.