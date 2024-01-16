1 person seriously injured in targeted incident in Strathcona Park: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one person was seriously injured in what they believe was a targeted incident in Strathcona Park.

There was a heavy police presence surrounding a school in the area of Strathcona Boulevard and Strathcona Drive Southwest on Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Police Service took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to ask the public to avoid the area.

Just after 10 a.m., police asked the public to help them locate a white, 2009 Honda CR-V with Alberta licence plate TAJ 371. Officers said they believe the vehicle is related to the incident.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked not to approach it and instead call 911.

Further details about the incident have not been released by police.

Several police, EMS and fire vehicles could be seen in the area just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.