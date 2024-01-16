Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Couple scrambles to find wedding venue after fire at Alberta golf course

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Weddings, events in limbo after fire destroys Northern Bear Golf Course clubhouse'
Weddings, events in limbo after fire destroys Northern Bear Golf Course clubhouse
A fire over the weekend gutted the clubhouse of the Northern Bear Golf Course in Strathcona County. As Lisa MacGregor reports, that's left upcoming weddings and other events in limbo, looking for a new venue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A devastating fire at a golf course southeast of Edmonton over the weekend has affected more than golfers. The clubhouse at the Northern Bear Golf Course was also a popular wedding venue for betrothed couples.

Fire crews were called to the golf course near Township Road 510 and Range Road 222 around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters worked through extremely cold temperatures hovering around -40 C, and challenging conditions, but were unable to save the clubhouse.

Click to play video: 'Northern Bear Golf Course clubhouse destroyed in fire'
Northern Bear Golf Course clubhouse destroyed in fire

The fire has left a lot of uncertainty for Janelle Gould and her fiancé. They were set to get married at the golf course this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“It does stress me out, of course,” Gould said, adding the golf course was their dream location.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It was a really cool venue and their prices were quite reasonable so we are having a hard time finding alternative options. There are a few that we’re looking into right now, so we’ve got our fingers crossed.”

Gould said the golf course was in contact with them within 24 hours of the fire to say their deposit would be returned.

“They’ve been really great at communicating,” she said.

“I’m sure we’ll find something and we’ll get married. That’s the point of it.”

Janelle Gould and her finace are left scrambling to find a wedding venue after a fire at the Northern Bear Golf Course in Strathcona County. View image in full screen
Janelle Gould and her finace are left scrambling to find a wedding venue after a fire at the Northern Bear Golf Course in Strathcona County. Courtesy, Janelle Gould

Northern Bear’s general manager Blair McDowell said he was shocked by the blaze and still can’t believe his eyes after seeing the aftermath.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tough to see that loss, but we hope to rebuild bigger and better,” McDowell said.

In the meantime, McDowell said the golf course still plans on hosting golf tournaments like the ATB Classic.

“We do have a temporary facility coming, we do have a tent. We’ll still have tournaments. Not sure about weddings yet. Those things are yet to be determined.”

The clubhouse at the Northern Bear Golf Course was destroyed by fire Saturday. View image in full screen
The clubhouse at the Northern Bear Golf Course was destroyed by fire Saturday. Ron Yoneda

The investigation into how the fire started is ongoing, but it has been delayed due to the extreme cold.

“It was -40 C. To try to do some investigation in those conditions is not the easiest thing to do and there was still some active fire that was in play,” said deputy chief Dana Terry of Strathcona County Fire Services.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP were at the scene on Monday to protect the site as crews waited for fire officials to continue their investigation.

— with files from Lisa MacGregor, Global News

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices