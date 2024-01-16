Victim sexually assaulted by passenger after getting into ride-share vehicle: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a victim was sexually assaulted after getting into a ride-share vehicle earlier this week.

Police said the victim called police at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday near Eglinton and Midland avenues area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators said the victim had ordered a ride-share and when she got into it a male passenger was already in the car.

“While the car was in motion, the male passenger sexually assaulted the victim,” police allege.

The victim got out of the car and called police, investigators said.

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.