Crime

‘Extremely upset’: Car stolen in New Westminster with Border Collie Zoey still inside

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 9:52 pm
A vehicle was stolen with a dog inside of it in New Westminster on Mon. Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
A vehicle was stolen with a dog inside of it in New Westminster on Mon. Jan. 15, 2024. Handout/New Westminster Police Department
New Westminster police are hoping to retrieve a stolen car and with it, a six-year-old Border Collie named Zoey.

Zoey was inside the 2012 black Fiat 500 Sport when it was stolen from around Carnarvon and McInnon streets just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

“Zoey’s owner is extremely upset and understandably he’s concerned for the well-being of his beloved pet,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release.

“We’re asking the public to share this story and to help us reunite this man and his dog. If you see what you believe to be this stolen vehicle or Zoey we ask that you call 911.”

The Fiat’s licence plate is TT2 51D. Zoey is described as brown and white with freckles, a red nose, and collar.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

