Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

North Korea warns of war as Kim seeks change to South’s status

By Hyunsu Yim Reuters
Posted January 15, 2024 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'North Korea says it has launched its 1st nuclear attack submarine'
North Korea says it has launched its 1st nuclear attack submarine
RELATED: North Korea says it has launched its 1st nuclear attack submarine – Sep 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea as a separate state and warned that while his country doesn’t seek war, it didn’t intend to avoid it, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim said it was his final conclusion that unification with the South is no longer possible in a speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, while accusing Seoul of seeking regime collapse and unification by absorption.

“We don’t want war but we have no intention of avoiding it,” Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Three organizations dealing with unification and inter-Korean tourism will shut down, state media said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The move comes as tensions have worsened in the Korean Peninsula recently amid a series of missile tests and a push by Pyongyang to break with decades of policy and change how it relates to the South.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine: White House'
Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine: White House

Analysts have said North Korea’s foreign ministry could take over relations with Seoul, and potentially help justify the use of nuclear weapons against the South in a future war.

Trending Now

In a report for the U.S.-based 38 North project last week, former State Department official Robert Carlin and nuclear scientist Siegfried Hecker said they see the situation on the Korean Peninsula as more dangerous than it has been at any time since early June 1950.

“That may sound overly dramatic, but we believe that, like his grandfather in 1950, Kim Jong Un has made a strategic decision to go to war,” they wrote. “We do not know when or how Kim plans to pull the trigger, but the danger is already far beyond the routine warnings in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo about Pyongyang’s ‘provocations.'”

Other observers have been more optimistic, however, saying the changes simply reflect reality and may help the two Koreas eventually normalize relations.

Story continues below advertisement

–Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices