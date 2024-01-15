Surrey warns about dangers of thin ice after weekend incidents in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Surrey is warning the public about the dangers of thin ice as more and more people venture out on seemingly frozen lakes and ponds to walk, play hockey and skate.

It has now placed 59 signs at 29 of its ponds, stating that it does not measure ice or regulate skating on ponds.

“Please be aware that conditions can change quickly,” the Parks, Recreation and Culture department wrote in a Monday news release.

“Although some lakes/ponds may seem thick enough, the ice may not be safe and people should refrain from going out on the ice or letting pets do so.”

The warning comes after a pair of incidents over the weekend in which people fell through the ice.

On Saturday, West Kelowna firefighters were called to an Okanagan Lake to rescue two people and a dog, who fell into the frigid waters about 100 metres from shore. Bystanders jumped in right away to help, according to the deputy fire chief.

“WKFR is grateful for the fast actions of the bystanders, no doubt increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome,” Chad Gartrell said.

Witnesses told Global News the dog ran out onto the ice and one person fell through while chasing after it. The second person fell through while coming to the aid of the first.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue urged people to ensure their pets are leashed around frozen bodies of water, noting in a statement, “shoreline ice is weak.” Ice fishers, it added, should follow posted signage, wear a flotation device, advise others of their plans, and know the ice thickness before venturing out.

The fire department further said people who witness someone falling through ice should call 911, stay on solid ground and observe the victim until trained and equipped personnel arrive.

On Sunday, a teenager also fell through Maple Lake in Cumberland on Vancouver Island. Some spots in that lake are as deep as six metres.

“He was lucky because he was able to pull himself out,” said Dept. Chief Stephane Dionne of the Cumberland Fire Department.

“You have to remember, the water temperature at this time of year is about four degrees, and it won’t take too long for the body to cool down and lose all of your energy.”

If someone really wants to go out on the ice, Dionne advised them to go somewhere shallow.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau