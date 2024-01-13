Bystanders rescue 2 people, dog who fell through Okanagan Lake ice

Send this page to someone via email

Bystanders came to the rescue of two people and their dog who fell through lake ice in West Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue, the incident happened in Kalamoir Regional Park, near the 4000 block of Collens Hill Road.

The three were on Okanagan Lake, around 100 metres from shore.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) said while it was en route to the scene, “bystanders who witnessed the incident jumped into action and assisted with the extrication of the patients from the water.”

Upon arrival, WKFR crews helped the two warm up before transferring them to B.C. Ambulance.

“WKFR is grateful for the fast actions of the bystanders, no doubt increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome,” said deputy fire chief Chad Gartrell.

Witnesses told Global News that a dog ran out onto the ice, with one person falling through after chasing the pet. A second person then fell through while coming to the aid of the first person.

WKFR said people should ensure their pets are leashed when around frozen bodies of water.

“Shoreline ice is weak and can, as in this case, result in accidents if your pet is exploring,” said WKFR.

It also said if you’re planning on ice fishing, follow posted signage and know ahead of time what the ice thickness is. Also, wear a personal floatation device and let someone know of your plans.

WKFR also said if you witness someone falling through the ice, call 911, stay on solid ground and continue to watch the person until trained and equipped personnel arrive to conduct the rescue.