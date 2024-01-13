Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bystanders rescue 2 people, dog who fell through Okanagan Lake ice

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 9:06 pm
Emergency crews in West Kelowna were called to Kalamoir Regional Park on Saturday after two people and a dog fell through the ice on Okanagan Lake. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in West Kelowna were called to Kalamoir Regional Park on Saturday after two people and a dog fell through the ice on Okanagan Lake. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bystanders came to the rescue of two people and their dog who fell through lake ice in West Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue, the incident happened in Kalamoir Regional Park, near the 4000 block of Collens Hill Road.

The three were on Okanagan Lake, around 100 metres from shore.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) said while it was en route to the scene, “bystanders who witnessed the incident jumped into action and assisted with the extrication of the patients from the water.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Upon arrival, WKFR crews helped the two warm up before transferring them to B.C. Ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

“WKFR is grateful for the fast actions of the bystanders, no doubt increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome,” said deputy fire chief Chad Gartrell.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Witnesses told Global News that a dog ran out onto the ice, with one person falling through after chasing the pet. A second person then fell through while coming to the aid of the first person.

WKFR said people should ensure their pets are leashed when around frozen bodies of water.

Trending Now

“Shoreline ice is weak and can, as in this case, result in accidents if your pet is exploring,” said WKFR.

Click to play video: '3 dead after falling through ice on Humboldt Lake, RCMP say'
3 dead after falling through ice on Humboldt Lake, RCMP say

It also said if you’re planning on ice fishing, follow posted signage and know ahead of time what the ice thickness is. Also, wear a personal floatation device and let someone know of your plans.

Story continues below advertisement

WKFR also said if you witness someone falling through the ice, call 911, stay on solid ground and continue to watch the person until trained and equipped personnel arrive to conduct the rescue.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices