Bitterly cold weather topples B.C. temperature records

Another bitterly cold B.C. day toppled temperature records across the province.

Unseasonably cold temperatures gripped the province again on Sunday and there were six temperature records broken, according to Environment Canada.

The oldest record was broken in Creston, where a new record of -22.7 C was set, breaking a past record of -21.7 C set in 1950.

In the Okanagan, Osoyoos set a record of -18.8 C on Sunday, breaking a record of -18.3 C set in 2017. Despite the cold wreaking havoc around the valley, there were no other records broken.

In Sechelt, a new record of -7.5 C was set, breaking a record of -6.7 C set in 1971.

2:48 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 14

Squamish saw the mercury dip to -12.3 C, breaking an old record of -9.7 C set in 2007. In West Vancouver a new record of -8.5 C was set, breaking old record of -8.3 C set in 2005.

Yoho, set new record of -39.3 C, breaking record of -38.9 C set in 1972.

In the days ahead, the bitter cold is set to moderate but conditions will remain wintry.

“An arctic front will begin to sweep across the province from north to south, bringing periods of snow,” an Environment Canada warning reads.

“At the same time, a Pacific low-pressure system will approach the coast from the west. As the moisture from the Pacific system interacts with the cold front from the north, periods of heavy snow are expected, and snowfall warnings may be issued for some regions.”