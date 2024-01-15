Menu

Crime

RCMP find 7 guns, illegal drugs in Jasper home

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 3:35 pm
Photo showing drugs and drugs found in a search warrant in Jasper View image in full screen
Photo showing drugs and drugs found in a search warrant in Jasper. Alberta RCMP
Seven firearms, two replica handguns, cocaine and fentanyl are among the items Jasper RCMP found in a search warrant Friday.

On Jan. 12, Jasper RCMP searched a home with the help of RCMP police dog services and Edson RCMP integrated traffic unit.

In the search, RCMP officers found:

  • Suspected cocaine
  • Suspected methamphetamines
  • Suspected fentanyl
  • 2 shotguns
  • 3 rifles
  • 2 handguns
  • 2 replica handguns
  • 1 conducted energy weapon
Photo showing drugs and drugs found in a search warrant in Jasper View image in full screen
Photo showing weapons and drugs found in a search warrant in Jasper. Alberta RCMP

“These inherently addictive and toxic substances pose significant public safety concerns. Coupled with the use of weapons in their distribution, these substances greatly increase public safety concerns,” Jasper RCMP Sgt. Rick Bidaisee said.

Police said the search was part of a six-month investigation that focused on the distribution of illicit street drugs in Jasper.

Charges are pending against two Jasper residents.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

