RCMP find 7 guns, illegal drugs in Jasper home

Seven firearms, two replica handguns, cocaine and fentanyl are among the items Jasper RCMP found in a search warrant Friday.
On Jan. 12, Jasper RCMP searched a home with the help of RCMP police dog services and Edson RCMP integrated traffic unit.
In the search, RCMP officers found:
- Suspected cocaine
- Suspected methamphetamines
- Suspected fentanyl
- 2 shotguns
- 3 rifles
- 2 handguns
- 2 replica handguns
- 1 conducted energy weapon
“These inherently addictive and toxic substances pose significant public safety concerns. Coupled with the use of weapons in their distribution, these substances greatly increase public safety concerns,” Jasper RCMP Sgt. Rick Bidaisee said.
Police said the search was part of a six-month investigation that focused on the distribution of illicit street drugs in Jasper.
Charges are pending against two Jasper residents.
Comments