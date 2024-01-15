Safety officers threatened with axe, firearm on Manitoba First Nation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

In what Manitoba RCMP are calling a “very disturbing incident,” police say Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation safety officers were threatened with an axe and had a gun pointed at them when they responded to an emergency call.

The RCMP detachment in Virden was called around 5:45 p.m. Thursday with a request from a home in the First Nation, so it advised the local safety officers, who visited the home and helped a person in need of medical care.

After they moved the person out of the house to an ambulance to be transported for treatment, police say, a man in the house became very aggressive and yelled at the safety officers while brandishing an axe.

Police said the man went back into the house briefly, then returned with a firearm, which he pointed at the officers, who were in their vehicle.

When RCMP arrived, they arrested the man.

A 45-year-old was charged with pointing a firearm, as well as assault with a weapon on a peace officer.

A search of the home turned up a pair of axes and a BB gun that resembled a handgun.

“This is a very disturbing incident and we take it very seriously,” Virden detachment commander Sgt. Helen Goodman said.

“Our First Nation Safety Officers and medical personnel are there to help the public. Someone was in medical need, and attention had to be diverted from that person in order for FNSOs and EMS to quickly exit a dangerous situation.

“This is unacceptable.”

The suspect remains in custody.