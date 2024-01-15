Menu

Crime

Parked Winnipeg police vehicle hit by impaired driver on Silver Avenue

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 2:36 pm
Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg police vehicle as seen in this file photo. Global News / File
Winnipeg police say one of their vehicles was hit by an impaired driver while it was parked on Silver Avenue on Sunday.

At 11:44 p.m., police say community support officers were in the vehicle in the eastbound parking lane near Albany Street when a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire going westbound suddenly swerved and hit the parked vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Holiday check stop program reveals alarming number of impaired drivers: Manitoba RCMP'
Holiday check stop program reveals alarming number of impaired drivers: Manitoba RCMP

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash. Police say the driver sustained minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics who were called to the scene before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The officers were uninjured in the collision and the woman was medically cleared.

Police say the driver was impaired while behind the wheel.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol, a drug or a combination of both.

She was released on an appearance notice.

