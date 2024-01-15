Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta government takes action to reduce impacts of drought

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 2:01 pm
North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton View image in full screen
North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan.2, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is partnering with WaterSMART Solutions, a company that deals with complex water management issues, in an effort to mitigate the risk of severe drought this year in Alberta.

The government said that parts of the province have experienced drought and water shortages for the past three years and this year will be no different. With less snowfall this season, the province is concerned that rivers and reservoirs are below normal levels.

John Pomeroy, University of Saskatchewan professor and Canada research chair in water resources and climate change, earlier this month confirmed those fears. He called drought conditions in Alberta last year the” worst of a lifetime.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta facing water restrictions, ‘agricultural disaster’ if drought conditions persist'
Alberta facing water restrictions, ‘agricultural disaster’ if drought conditions persist

Pomeroy expressed concern over the upcoming season, and Alberta’s access to water.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reservoirs are extremely low in the mountains and the irrigation districts, soil moisture reserves are depleted in the agricultural regions and groundwater is starting to drop down. So we don’t have any reserves to fall back on if this drought continues.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The province payed $350,000 for the contract with WaterSMART. Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz said this is a necessary step to mitigate the risk of severe drought.

Rebecca Schulz announces she will run in the UCP leadership race Tuesday, June 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Rebecca Schulz announces she will run in the UCP leadership race Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Global News

“The work we are announcing will help the province conduct advanced drought modelling and explore innovative ways to maximize Alberta’s water supply. This is all a key part of our efforts to continue our work to help conserve and manage water now and be prepared for uncertain conditions in the future,” said Schulz.

“People, industry, agriculture and the environment all depend on water for survival. This project will help ensure effective water management practices are in place by bringing together the largest water users to collaboratively determine the best solutions for managing through uncertain water conditions this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

WaterSMART has experience working in the South Saskatchewan River Basin. Experts will compile data to produce modelling to help the province understand how much water will be available to use this year.

“This project will help ensure effective water management practices are in place by bringing together the largest water users to collaboratively determine the best solutions for managing through uncertain water conditions this year,” WaterSMART Solutions CEO Kim Sturgess said.

As for what’s to come for the province, Pomeroy said he expects more water restrictions across Alberta if there’s no improvement in water levels.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices