Canada

Toronto warming centres full over the weekend as temperatures plummet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontarians experience 1st seasonal cold snap'
Ontarians experience 1st seasonal cold snap
WATCH: Parts of Ontario are experiencing the first cold snap of this winter season. Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports on what that means for residents, schools and outdoor workers.
The City of Toronto says its four warming centres were at capacity over the weekend as temperatures dipped to -12 C.

Officials say warming centres across Toronto opened last week to provide walk-in access to a safe, warm place to rest and snacks for those who may be experiencing homelessness.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They say all four warming centres – located downtown, in North York and in Scarborough – were full throughout the weekend.

Toronto’s four warming centres have a combined capacity of a little less than 180 people and the city has not said whether it will open more spaces.

City councillors had voted last year to lower the threshold for when warming centres will be opened to -5 C or when freezing rain, snow or storm warnings are issued.

Warming centres opened last winter only when temperatures dipped to -15 C, or -20 C in Toronto.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

