Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police charge 3 people following guns and gangs investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 1:00 pm
Three Saskatoon people face combined total of 17 firearms and weapons-related charges following an investigation conducted by the SPS guns and gangs unit. View image in full screen
Three Saskatoon people face combined total of 17 firearms and weapons-related charges following an investigation conducted by the SPS guns and gangs unit. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged three people from Saskatoon following an investigation conducted by the SPS guns and gangs unit.

Police stated that early Saturday morning, members of the guns and gangs unit observed a man and a woman entering a stolen vehicle parked at a bar in the 2400 block of 8th Street East.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“With assistance from Patrol, they were arrested and found to be in possession of two loaded firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, bear spray, a large knife and items consistent with drug trafficking,” the SPS stated in a release.

“Further investigation resulted in a second man being located inside of the bar where he was arrested without incident.”

Police stated a 27-year-old woman and two men, ages 31 and 39, are facing a combined total of 17 firearms and weapons-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPS added that other charges include possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices