Saskatoon police charge 3 people following guns and gangs investigation

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged three people from Saskatoon following an investigation conducted by the SPS guns and gangs unit.

Police stated that early Saturday morning, members of the guns and gangs unit observed a man and a woman entering a stolen vehicle parked at a bar in the 2400 block of 8th Street East.

“With assistance from Patrol, they were arrested and found to be in possession of two loaded firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, bear spray, a large knife and items consistent with drug trafficking,” the SPS stated in a release.

“Further investigation resulted in a second man being located inside of the bar where he was arrested without incident.”

Police stated a 27-year-old woman and two men, ages 31 and 39, are facing a combined total of 17 firearms and weapons-related charges.

The SPS added that other charges include possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.