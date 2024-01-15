Late-night shooting incident on Archibald leads to arrest: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a shooting incident in the middle of the night on Archibald Street has led to the arrest of a man.

On Sunday at 1:30 a.m., police say a man who had been removed from an establishment in the 600 block of Archibald earlier in the evening drove by in a vehicle, shot at the front entrance and fled.

Police say patrons and staff were still at the location but nobody was injured.

Police identified the suspect and learned he was at another establishment in the 500 block of St Mary’s Road.

Police attended and he was placed under arrest. Before being detained in custody he was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A search warrant was used on the suspect’s vehicle and a Glock handgun was seized, police say.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing several charges related to weapons.