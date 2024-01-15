Menu

Crime

Fatal stabbing is Laval’s first homicide of 2024

By Brayden Jagger Haines & Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 10:55 am
Laval police investigate first homicide of 2024
Laval police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2024 after a man was fatally stabbed. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
A 66-year-old man died from his injuries after being attacked in front of a home early Monday in Laval, just north of Montreal.

Laval police were alerted around 3:30 a.m. about the victim who was stabbed in the upper body. Officers tried to resuscitate him and he was rushed to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by police later Monday morning.

Police say the two men knew one another. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that they are related.

A command post was set up in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood and crime scene technicians were gathering evidence at the scene.

Police say the man’s death is Laval’s first homicide of 2024.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

