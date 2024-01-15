Fatal stabbing is Laval’s first homicide of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man died from his injuries after being attacked in front of a home early Monday in Laval, just north of Montreal.

Laval police were alerted around 3:30 a.m. about the victim who was stabbed in the upper body. Officers tried to resuscitate him and he was rushed to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by police later Monday morning.

Police say the two men knew one another. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that they are related.

A command post was set up in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood and crime scene technicians were gathering evidence at the scene.

Police say the man’s death is Laval’s first homicide of 2024.

— with files from The Canadian Press