Canada

Canada

Families come together at Regina’s Mamaweyatitan Centre despite extreme cold

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 7:44 pm
Braving the cold for Family Fun Day in Regina
Despite an extreme cold warning, over a 100 people attended Family Fun Day at Regina's Mamaweyatitan Centre in Regina
Regina’s Mamaweyatitan Centre marked Family Fun Day, despite -30 temperatures in the city, with the help of the Roughrider foundation.

Family Fun Day at the centre is just one of many events that aim to bring the community together, regardless of conditions outside.

“Honestly this morning when I got out of my car in -50, I was like ‘no one’s going to come’ and we’ve already got 100 people so it’s great,” said Megan Stecyk, librarian at the centre. “Winter’s a terrible time and you need something fun to look forward to.”

Prize giveaways, face painting, button making, balloon animals, visits from the Roughriders were all on the list of things to do at Family Fun Day, topped off with a hot chilli lunch.

The food was sponsored by the Roughrider foundation, whose executive director, Cindy Fuchs, said they were proud to help bring some joy to the community on such a cold weekend.

“It’s so important for us, first of all, that we support the community that we play in and we work in ’cause it’s down the street. We also think that it’s really important for our players to give back to the whole community,” Fuchs said.

More events will be coming to Mamaweyatitan in February and into the spring.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

