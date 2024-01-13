Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen dies after falling from chairlift at Quebec ski resort, investigators looking into cause

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2024 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: Jan. 12'
Global National: Jan. 12
Watch: Global National: Jan. 12
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old following a Friday night fall from a ski lift in the town of Morin-Heights, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says police were called to the local ski resort at around 10 p.m. for an incident involving a teen.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bernard says ski resort employees and first responders tried to resuscitate the boy until he was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to understand the exact circumstances of the teen’s death, and Bernard says a forensic team was dispatched to the ski hill, whose name  police have not disclosed.

Trending Now

However, she says there’s so far no indication of any criminal elements in the case.

She adds police are examining several possible reasons for the boy’s fall, including a faint.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices