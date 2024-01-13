Human remains uncovered in Dover Township, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say there’s no threat to public safety after human remains were uncovered in Dover Township.

Police say officers went to Grand River Line shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 after an excavating company reportedly uncovered bones.

Chatham-Kent police’s forensic unit was called in to gather photos. Police say all evidence has been sent to the coroner’s office for forensic examination.

Officials say they believe the bones were deposited many years ago and that they’re of a “historical nature.”