Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Human remains uncovered in Dover Township, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 13, 2024 2:08 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say there’s no threat to public safety after human remains were uncovered in Dover Township.

Police say officers went to Grand River Line shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 after an excavating company reportedly uncovered bones.

Chatham-Kent police’s forensic unit was called in to gather photos. Police say all evidence has been sent to the coroner’s office for forensic examination.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officials say they believe the bones were deposited many years ago and that they’re of a “historical nature.”

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after finding human remains in Bowmanville'
Police investigating after finding human remains in Bowmanville
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices