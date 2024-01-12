Temperature records tumble as arctic air chills B.C.

What falls in the winter but never gets hurt? Snow.
OK, I’ll see myself out now.
But also falling on Friday: Nearly 20 weather records across B.C., courtesy of plunging temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, 16 communities recorded a record-low temperature for Jan. 12, with another four tying their record low.
The coldest area in the province was Puntzi Mountain at a body-shivering -48.4 C. The previous record for the community, located around two hours west of Williams Lake, was -40.6 C, set in 1969.
Notably, just across the Yukon border, Watson Lake tied its record of -49.4 C.
Records also fell along the South Coast, with Victoria, West Vancouver and White Rock reaching new lows.
Below are the communities that set or tied a daily minimum temperature record for Jan. 12.
Abbotsford
- New record: -15.4 C
- Old record: -12.8 C, set in 2007
Bella Bella
- New record: -13.1 C
- Old record: -9.8 C, set in 2020
Clinton
- New record: -34.4 C
- Old record: -27 C, set in 1993
Creston
- New record: -23.3 C
- Old record: -22.8 C, set in 1937
Estevan Point
- Tied record of -6.7 C, set in 1909
Hope
- New record: -18.5 C
- Old record: -16.7 C, set in 1971
Lytton
- New record: -22.6 C
- Old record: -21.7 C, set in 1971
Malahat
- New record: -13.4 C
- Old record: -8.4 C, set in 2007
Nakusp
- New record: -20 C
- Old record: -16.6 C, set in 1998
Nanaimo
- New record: -10.4 C
- Old record: -10.3 C, set in 1998
Princeton
- New record: -36.9 C
- Old record: -34.4 C, set in 1930
Puntzi Mountain
- New record: -48.4 C
- Old record: -40.6 C, set in 1969
Qualicum Beach
- Tied record of -9 C, set in 2017
Sechelt
- New record: -9 C
- Old record: -7.5 C, set in 1998
Squamish
- New record: -14 C
- Old record: -12.5 C, set in 2017
Tatlayoko Lake
- New record: -40 C
- Old record: -34.4 C, set in 2007
Trail
- Tied record of -20 C, set in 1998
Victoria
- New record: -10.7 C
- Old record: -9.4 C, set in 1963
Watson Lake
- Tied record of -49.4 C, set in 1972
West Vancouver
- New record: -12.8 C
- Old record: -10.4 C, set in 1998
White Rock
- New record: -14.4 C
- Old record: -11.7 C, set in 1950
