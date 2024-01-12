Menu

Weather

Temperature records tumble as arctic air chills B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 9:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Funnel on Okanagan Lake during cold day'
Funnel on Okanagan Lake during cold day
Residents in B.C.'s Southern Interior caught a rare sight on Friday: A funnel forming across Okanagan Lake as temperatures dipped into the -20 C range.
What falls in the winter but never gets hurt? Snow.

OK, I’ll see myself out now.

But also falling on Friday: Nearly 20 weather records across B.C., courtesy of plunging temperatures.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 11'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 11

According to Environment Canada, 16 communities recorded a record-low temperature for Jan. 12, with another four tying their record low.

The coldest area in the province was Puntzi Mountain at a body-shivering -48.4 C. The previous record for the community, located around two hours west of Williams Lake, was -40.6 C, set in 1969.

Notably, just across the Yukon border, Watson Lake tied its record of -49.4 C.

Records also fell along the South Coast, with Victoria, West Vancouver and White Rock reaching new lows.

Below are the communities that set or tied a daily minimum temperature record for Jan. 12.

Abbotsford

  • New record: -15.4 C
  • Old record: -12.8 C, set in 2007

Bella Bella

  • New record: -13.1 C
  • Old record: -9.8 C, set in 2020

Clinton

  • New record: -34.4 C
  • Old record: -27 C, set in 1993

Creston

  • New record: -23.3 C
  • Old record: -22.8 C, set in 1937

Estevan Point

  • Tied record of -6.7 C, set in 1909

Hope

  • New record: -18.5 C
  • Old record: -16.7 C, set in 1971

Lytton

  • New record: -22.6 C
  • Old record: -21.7 C, set in 1971

Malahat

  • New record: -13.4 C
  • Old record: -8.4 C, set in 2007

Nakusp

  • New record: -20 C
  • Old record: -16.6 C, set in 1998
Nanaimo

  • New record: -10.4 C
  • Old record: -10.3 C, set in 1998

Princeton

  • New record: -36.9 C
  • Old record: -34.4 C, set in 1930

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record: -48.4 C
  • Old record: -40.6 C, set in 1969

Qualicum Beach

  • Tied record of -9 C, set in 2017

Sechelt

  • New record: -9 C
  • Old record: -7.5 C, set in 1998

Squamish

  • New record: -14 C
  • Old record: -12.5 C, set in 2017

Tatlayoko Lake

  • New record: -40 C
  • Old record: -34.4 C, set in 2007

Trail

  • Tied record of -20 C, set in 1998

Victoria

  • New record: -10.7 C
  • Old record: -9.4 C, set in 1963

Watson Lake

  • Tied record of -49.4 C, set in 1972

West Vancouver

  • New record: -12.8 C
  • Old record: -10.4 C, set in 1998

White Rock

  • New record: -14.4 C
  • Old record: -11.7 C, set in 1950
