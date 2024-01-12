Temperature records tumble as arctic air chills B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

What falls in the winter but never gets hurt? Snow.

OK, I’ll see myself out now.

But also falling on Friday: Nearly 20 weather records across B.C., courtesy of plunging temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, 16 communities recorded a record-low temperature for Jan. 12, with another four tying their record low.

The coldest area in the province was Puntzi Mountain at a body-shivering -48.4 C. The previous record for the community, located around two hours west of Williams Lake, was -40.6 C, set in 1969.

Notably, just across the Yukon border, Watson Lake tied its record of -49.4 C.

Records also fell along the South Coast, with Victoria, West Vancouver and White Rock reaching new lows.

Below are the communities that set or tied a daily minimum temperature record for Jan. 12.

Abbotsford

New record: -15.4 C

-15.4 C Old record: -12.8 C, set in 2007

Bella Bella

New record: -13.1 C

-13.1 C Old record: -9.8 C, set in 2020

Clinton

New record: -34.4 C

-34.4 C Old record: -27 C, set in 1993

Creston

New record: -23.3 C

-23.3 C Old record: -22.8 C, set in 1937

Estevan Point

Tied record of -6.7 C, set in 1909

Hope

New record: -18.5 C

-18.5 C Old record: -16.7 C, set in 1971

Lytton

New record: -22.6 C

-22.6 C Old record: -21.7 C, set in 1971

Malahat

New record: -13.4 C

-13.4 C Old record: -8.4 C, set in 2007

Nakusp

New record: -20 C

-20 C Old record: -16.6 C, set in 1998

Nanaimo

New record: -10.4 C

-10.4 C Old record: -10.3 C, set in 1998

Princeton

New record: -36.9 C

-36.9 C Old record: -34.4 C, set in 1930

Puntzi Mountain

New record: -48.4 C

-48.4 C Old record: -40.6 C, set in 1969

Qualicum Beach

Tied record of -9 C, set in 2017

Sechelt

New record: -9 C

-9 C Old record: -7.5 C, set in 1998

Squamish

New record: -14 C

-14 C Old record: -12.5 C, set in 2017

Tatlayoko Lake

New record: -40 C

-40 C Old record: -34.4 C, set in 2007

Trail

Tied record of -20 C, set in 1998

Victoria

New record: -10.7 C

-10.7 C Old record: -9.4 C, set in 1963

Watson Lake

Tied record of -49.4 C, set in 1972

West Vancouver

New record: -12.8 C

-12.8 C Old record: -10.4 C, set in 1998

White Rock