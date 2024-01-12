Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 youths pepper-sprayed by a group of other youths in New Westminster park

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 7:55 pm
A New Westminster police officer is seen with a police dog in an undated file photo. View image in full screen
A New Westminster police officer is seen with a police dog in the Lower Mainland city in an undated file photo. X/New Westminster Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three youths were pepper-sprayed by a group of about 10 other youths in a New Westminster, B.C. park on Tuesday.

According to New Westminster police, a bystander saw the teens suffering from the effects of the irritant around 8:30 p.m. and called 911. The victims then told police that a group of youths — mostly clad in black — were behind the attack at Westminster Pier Park.

Paramedics and firefighters treated all three victims for minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Concerns about a rise in teen knife crime in Lower Mainland'
Concerns about a rise in teen knife crime in Lower Mainland
Trending Now

In a news release, New Westminster police reminded the public that the city’s parks are closed at dusk.

Story continues below advertisement

“City parks are areas where members of the community should feel welcomed and safe,” added Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will be taking all steps necessary to try to identify the suspects in this incident and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 604-525-5411.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices