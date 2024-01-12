3 youths pepper-sprayed by a group of other youths in New Westminster park

Send this page to someone via email

Three youths were pepper-sprayed by a group of about 10 other youths in a New Westminster, B.C. park on Tuesday.

According to New Westminster police, a bystander saw the teens suffering from the effects of the irritant around 8:30 p.m. and called 911. The victims then told police that a group of youths — mostly clad in black — were behind the attack at Westminster Pier Park.

Paramedics and firefighters treated all three victims for minor injuries.

In a news release, New Westminster police reminded the public that the city’s parks are closed at dusk.

“City parks are areas where members of the community should feel welcomed and safe,” added Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will be taking all steps necessary to try to identify the suspects in this incident and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 604-525-5411.