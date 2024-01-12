Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in North Middlesex investigation: OPP

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted January 12, 2024 5:39 pm
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Middlesex County has been charged with murder after an investigation by OPP.

Police say that on Thursday, shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to an address in North Middlesex.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There, a person was found dead. Their identity is not being released at this time.

A 59-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Now

The accused is currently in police custody and appeared in London court Friday in relation.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be shared when made available.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices