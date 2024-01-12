2nd-degree murder charge laid in North Middlesex investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Middlesex County has been charged with murder after an investigation by OPP.

Police say that on Thursday, shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to an address in North Middlesex.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There, a person was found dead. Their identity is not being released at this time.

A 59-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged with second-degree murder.

The accused is currently in police custody and appeared in London court Friday in relation.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be shared when made available.