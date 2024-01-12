Social worker sexually assaulted victim at Brampton shelter, police allege

An arrest has been made after a social worker employed at a shelter in Brampton sexually assaulted a victim, police say.
Peel Regional Police said in a news release Friday that on Nov. 17, the victim was at a shelter in Brampton.
“At that time, it is alleged that the accused sexually assaulted and exposed himself to the victim,” police said.
On Wednesday, 41-year-old Gairy Stephens from Brampton was arrested and charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.
Police said they believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information on this case or a similar incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Stephens is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Feb. 12.
Comments