Crime

Social worker sexually assaulted victim at Brampton shelter, police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 4:27 pm
Gairy Stephens from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place, police say. View image in full screen
Gairy Stephens from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place, police say. Handout / Peel Regional Police
An arrest has been made after a social worker employed at a shelter in Brampton sexually assaulted a victim, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release Friday that on Nov. 17, the victim was at a shelter in Brampton.

“At that time, it is alleged that the accused sexually assaulted and exposed himself to the victim,” police said.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Gairy Stephens from Brampton was arrested and charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.

Police said they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information on this case or a similar incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Stephens is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Feb. 12.

