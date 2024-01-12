Menu

Crime

‘Huge hit’: Port Coquitlam family reeling from theft of customized wheelchair-friendly van

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 5:24 pm
Video captures the moment someone stole a Port Coquitlam family's wheelchair-friendly van as it warmed up on the driveway on Thurs. Jan. 11, 2024. The tape shows its owner dashing inside to grab her purse when a stranger gets in the van and drives off as she tries to stop him.
A Port Coquitlam, B.C., mother is reeling after the brazen theft of a customized keyless, wheelchair-friendly van that her 21-year-old daughter relies on as a “lifeline” for seeing friends and getting to school, appointments and more.

Running late for her own appointment, Christinea Walker quickly took her dog out for a pee on Thursday morning and turned on the van to warm it up. Security footage from the house shows her dashing the dog back inside.

Once she was inside, the video shows someone hopping inside the van. When Walker returned less than a minute later, she found the van door locked. She said it took her a moment to realize someone was in there.

“I started banging on the window telling them to get out of the car, and that’s when they took off and drove down the street up towards Lougheed Highway,” she told Global News.

“When they drove away, I was actually still holding onto the handle of the van and I had to actually think to myself, ‘Stop, let go before you get dragged down the road.'”

Walker described the theft as a “huge hit” for everyone.

Her daughter Kayla has Rett syndrome, a rare disorder that affects brain development and causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language. Kayla has no use of her hands, is nonverbal and uses her wheelchair almost full-time.

Walker said she keeps asking to see the van.

“This is very limiting for her. Kayla has a dysregulation problem in terms of her behaviour, so she gets very tired quickly,” Walker explained.

“She escalates quite quickly if we use things like public transit or taxis, so without the vehicle, we are literally homebound.”

Because Kayla is an adult, Walker said the family has aged out of many charities that would otherwise support them.

The family accessed a grant to help purchase and adapt the 2014 Toyota Sienna in 2015, and can’t afford to replace it, she added. They paid more than $60,000 at the time, but Walker now estimates the cost to be upwards of $90,000.

Coquitlam RCMP confirm they are investigating the theft, but as of 11 a.m. on Friday, it had not been found.

The silver van has distinctive stickers on the back near its licence plate. Walker is pleading with whoever stole it to return it to the family.

An image of the customized 2014 Toyota Sierra van stolen from Christinea Walker’s Port Coquitlam driveway on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. View image in full screen
An image of the customized 2014 Toyota Sierra van stolen from Christinea Walker’s Port Coquitlam driveway on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Courtesy: Christinea Walker

“We just need as many people looking for the van (as possible),” she told Global News.

“The first step is definitely finding the van…. It had less than a quarter tank of gas in it, so we’re hoping maybe it’s just dumped somewhere.”

Walker also urged the public, “don’t leave your vehicle running unattended. Lock your doors.”

— with files from Jen Palma

