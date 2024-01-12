What you need to know as green bin collection begins in London, Ont.

Green bin collection for food scraps and other organic materials officially begins in London, Ont., next week, and with it comes other changes to the city’s collection schedule.

The schedule changes mean green bins and recycling will be collected weekly while garbage will be collected every two weeks. Previously, garbage and recycling were collected every six business days. There will be no changes to yard waste collection in the city.

“I know many households have eagerly waited to start using the Green Bin, and I’m excited that Monday is the first day of collection for this important program,” Mayor Josh Morgan said in a media release Friday.

“By properly sorting our food scraps and other organic materials to go into the new Green Bin, the program will help divert valuable resources from our landfill, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help our community take climate action together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Must-knows for Londoners:

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Green bins will be collected on a weekly basis

Make sure the bin is latched to keep it securely closed

Bins should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day and no earlier than 6 p.m. the day before

Compostable liners are fine but plastic bags are not

Pet waste, diapers and wipes are not allowed in London’s green bins

A collection calendar was included with the green bins and kitchen containers when they were delivered to households last fall. It can also be found online. The kitchen containers can be used for convenience and, when full, emptied into the green bin.

Residents can use the green bin for table scraps and food waste such as meat and poultry scraps, dairy products, vegetable and fruit peelings. Cooking oils and food grease are also accepted, as well as baked goods, pasta, bread, wooden stir sticks, wooden chop sticks, household plants and soiled paper such as napkins, paper towels and tissues.

The green bin is not for items such as elastic bands, stickers from food, painted or treated wood, pet waste, nor any plastic products.

According to the city, roughly 45 per cent of London’s current garbage collection consists of organic materials, including food waste. The green bin program is expected to reduce London’s landfill waste by 10 per cent to 12 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recognize that changes can be frustrating for some Londoners. We have modelled the changes after other communities in Ontario to ensure different parts of the new collection system will work,” the city said in a statement.

“Launching a new collection system across the city is complex and will take time to work through challenges that may come up. In these initial days of new routes and the new collection schedule, your Green Bin, recycling, or garbage may be collected a little later in the day than usual.”