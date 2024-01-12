Menu

Weather

No Emergency Weather Response shelter for Kelowna this year: BC Housing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 5:12 pm
Tiny home community site in Kelowna coming along
They have been manufactured and are ready to be transported to Kelowna. That's the word tonight from the U-S company producing the garden shed-sized homes slated for a tiny home community for the unhoused population in the city's north end. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the company is waiting for the green light from the city to get the homes on the road to Kelowna – Dec 7, 2023
Concerns that Kelowna’s unhoused population is at risk as bitterly cold temperatures linger in the valley has not escaped the attention of BC Housing, though planned temporary housing won’t be in place until February and an emergency weather shelter isn’t expected to materialize this winter.

“BC Housing understands more safe, indoor spaces are needed for people experiencing homelessness, especially during the winter months,” said representatives from the organization, which develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options across the province.

It’s still, however, working with the City of Kelowna and others to open the 60 new sleeping units at STEP Place at 759 Crowley Ave. and the 60 new sleeping units at Trailside Transitional Housing at 2740 Hwy 97 N.

“Construction on both sites is proceeding quickly,” reads the statement. “We recently selected the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay to operate the Crowley site, which is expected to be operational in February. The society is rapidly hiring and training staff ahead of the site opening. The Hwy 97 N. site will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society and is expected to open in March.”

Concerns raised over lack of emergency shelters in Kelowna

Outside of those options, BC Housing is funding 295 shelter spaces in Kelowna this season.

“This includes the shelter at 858 Ellis St., where we worked with partners this week to increase capacity from 60 to 65 spaces. The EWR program is community-led, and BC Housing relies on local community organizations to identify and bring forward suitable sites for shelters,” the statement reads. “As a suitable location has not been brought forward, Kelowna does not have an Emergency Weather Response (EWR) shelter scheduled to open this winter season.”

It said that it has overnight shelter and EWR shelter funding available for more spaces and is always willing to work with municipalities to help identify suitable sites or secure shelter providers.

“BC Housing is also supporting the City of Kelowna’s warming bus program,” reads the statement. “Four warming buses are available overnight, to help provide a place for people sheltering outdoors to stay warm.”

These buses respond when temperatures dip below -10 C and will be in place through to Monday morning. They are equipped with supplies such as tents, sleeping bags, hand and toe warmers, toques, gloves and socks.

 

