Crime

Gift from late husband lost in Kelowna returned to woman

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 1:50 pm
Kelowna Police Services. View image in full screen
Kelowna Police Services. File / Global News
A woman has been reunited with a precious item, gifted to her by her late husband.

On Dec. 27, someone came across the ring downtown and took it to the RCMP in hope its rightful owner would be found. Now she has.

She was able to positively identify it with proof of ownership and is very thankful that it was turned in.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a story with a happy ending for the owner,” RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters said. “We applaud the good Samaritan who initially brought the ring to the detachment and are pleased it is back on the finger of the rightful owner.”

