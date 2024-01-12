Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in Alberta Avenue

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:49 am
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in north-central Edmonton.

Police were called to a “trouble not known” complaint at a home in the area of 118th Avenue and 95A Street at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found a 37-year-old man dead inside the Alberta Avenue home.

EPS homicide detectives have taken over the investigation “due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” police said in a news release Friday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s death to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

