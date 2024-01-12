Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in Alberta Avenue

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in north-central Edmonton.
Police were called to a “trouble not known” complaint at a home in the area of 118th Avenue and 95A Street at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they found a 37-year-old man dead inside the Alberta Avenue home.
EPS homicide detectives have taken over the investigation “due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” police said in a news release Friday morning.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s death to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
