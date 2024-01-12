2 Peterborough teens found with bear spray, replica guns after theft at business

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers in Peterborough, Ont., are facing multiple weapons-related charges following an incident early Friday.

According to Peterborough police, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded after several young people reportedly stole items from a business in the area of George St. North and Townsend Street.

Officers searched the area and located two individuals nearby who matched the descriptions provided to them.

Both were taken into custody and searched after arrest. Officers seized two replica handguns and a can of bear spray.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were each charged with carrying a concealed weapon (two counts for the 15-year-old) and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The 15-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with a curfew as part of a release order.

Both teens were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 22.