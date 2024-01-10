Impaired driver assaults officer during arrest, Peterborough police allege

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving and assault charges following an incident with police in Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says that at around 5 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue.

Police say officers found a vehicle running while parked in a driveway. Officers knocked on the driver’s side window several times before the driver opened the door.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and initially refused to identify himself. It’s alleged he became aggressive and started yelling at the officers.

During his arrest, police say the man resisted, verbally threatened and then punched and kicked the officers.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.