Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm developing in Texas to bring up to 20 cm of snow to Montreal

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Why shovelling snow may pose risks to your health'
Why shovelling snow may pose risks to your health
With snow finally on the ground across much of Canada, and even more expected this weekend in some parts of the country, it's likely many people will be breaking out their shovels to clear their sidewalks and driveways. As Sean Previl reports, one Ottawa city councillor is asking people to listen to their bodies when out shovelling — so that they don't end up experiencing what he did five years ago.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings in the Montreal area, where up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the weekend.

The storm, which is developing over Texas, is also expected to bring strong winds and local blowing snow.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight Friday night and end late in the day on Saturday,” Environment Canada said.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible on Saturday afternoon. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The storm is also expected to bring almost 25 centimetres of snow in western and central Quebec, and up to 40 in the Lachute – Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière, and Laurentians areas.

Much of Quebec is also under a special weather statement due to the storm.

Story continues below advertisement

“This storm, which is very similar to the one that hit earlier this week, will bring significant snowfall amounts, strong winds and blowing snow over almost the entire province,” the special weather statement said.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight Friday night over Southern Quebec and to reach central and eastern parts of the province during the day on Saturday.”

Trending Now

It said the snow may turn to rain over southern Quebec and the Gaspé Peninsula, with a risk of freezing rain during the changeover.

There is still some uncertainty in the precipitation amounts, but the snowfall is expected to be “especially significant” over the north shore of the St. Lawrence River and along the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“This poor weather may also come with coastal flooding or breaking sea conditions due to waves along the shoreline from Quebec City and the Saguenay toward the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” the statement said.

“Hazardous road conditions can be expected. Consider changing any non-essential travel plans.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices