Winter storm developing in Texas to bring up to 20 cm of snow to Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings in the Montreal area, where up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the weekend.

The storm, which is developing over Texas, is also expected to bring strong winds and local blowing snow.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight Friday night and end late in the day on Saturday,” Environment Canada said.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible on Saturday afternoon. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The storm is also expected to bring almost 25 centimetres of snow in western and central Quebec, and up to 40 in the Lachute – Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière, and Laurentians areas.

Much of Quebec is also under a special weather statement due to the storm.

Story continues below advertisement

“This storm, which is very similar to the one that hit earlier this week, will bring significant snowfall amounts, strong winds and blowing snow over almost the entire province,” the special weather statement said.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight Friday night over Southern Quebec and to reach central and eastern parts of the province during the day on Saturday.”

It said the snow may turn to rain over southern Quebec and the Gaspé Peninsula, with a risk of freezing rain during the changeover.

There is still some uncertainty in the precipitation amounts, but the snowfall is expected to be “especially significant” over the north shore of the St. Lawrence River and along the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“This poor weather may also come with coastal flooding or breaking sea conditions due to waves along the shoreline from Quebec City and the Saguenay toward the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” the statement said.

“Hazardous road conditions can be expected. Consider changing any non-essential travel plans.”