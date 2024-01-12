Menu

Canada

Western Canada blanketed in bitter cold with extreme weather warnings in place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2024 7:34 am
Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada and it won’t shake loose until at least Saturday.

Environment Canada has said cold and Arctic outflow warnings have covered the Canadian map red, from Haida Gwaii to near Hudson Bay.

Forecasters warn the gusting winds can make temperatures feel like -40 or even -55 in some parts.

That means frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Those who do venture outside are being told to watch for symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, or fingers and toes changing colour.

While extreme cold puts everyone at risk, Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

