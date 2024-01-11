3.5% property tax increase in Kingston budget set to go to council next week

Send this page to someone via email

There’s no shortage of priorities on the table as Kingston councillors gear up for their 2024 budget talks.

The budget contains new investments in housing, firefighters, public transit and photo radar, to name a few.

However, all that spending coupled with inflation comes with a price.

Mayor Bryan Paterson is proposing a 3.5 per cent tax increase for residents this year.

“This has probably been the most difficult budget process that I’ve seen on my time in council,” said Paterson, who is in his third term as mayor.

This year’s budget is also the first one under the province’s new strong mayor powers.

The total budget, including both capitol and operating, comes in at $600 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The budget comes with a 3.5 per cent property tax increase, including one per cent set aside for infrastructure investment.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The mayor puts the increase down to inflation.

“We worked very hard to keep it below the inflation rate, but just understanding that it really does come from those cost pressures,” he said.

The mayor said the budget allows the municipality to maintain existing services and make targeted investments.

“There’s more money for affordable and supportive housing, more money for road repairs, more money for new parks,” he added.

Also included is continuing the family physician recruitment program and short- and mid-term transit service options, like more park and rides.

The hiring of eight new firefighters has been delayed from the first half of this year to four firefighters hired in the fourth quarter and in March 2025.

Kingscourt-Rideau Coun. Brandon Tozzo said there is a lot in the budget he likes.

“I think that the mayor — and this is the mayor’s budget — is really following council direction of our strategic plan,” he said.

However, Tozzo said he also has questions for the mayor and municipal staff.

Story continues below advertisement

He agrees with the mayor that it is a difficult time for municipalities and too high an increase in the tax rate is a problem.

“There’s very good reasons not to raise property taxes above the 3.5 per cent. It is incredibly unfair to people on fixed incomes,” Tozzo added.

He also worries if the 3.5 per cent increase is sufficient over the long term.

“Will we have to face a tough decision next year or the year after in cutting services or cutting back on our infrastructure priorities,” he said.

It’s just one of many questions sure to come up next week when the mayor presents his budget to council.