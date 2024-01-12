Canada Life announces $1 million donation to Kids Help Phone

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Life has donated $1 million to Kids Help Phone to expand the existing nationwide texting service.

The donation, part of a 30-year partnership between Canada Life and Kids Help Phone, will help get more crisis responders trained for the texting service.

Launched in 2017, the texting service was only available in three provinces, but became a national service in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 hockey players.

“We have had over 1 million conversations on the texting platform since the time that we began,” said Lindsey Coulter, vice-president of communications and donor relations with Kids Help Phone.

“We know the need is great. We have over 3,000 crisis responders coast to coast to coast supporting young people in English and French 24/7.”

Story continues below advertisement

The number of youths accessing the text hotline is only increasing. Coulter says that since the pandemic began, they’ve seen a 350 per cent increase in use.

“We hear it all. We hear from young people that might have had a fight with a peer in their classroom, to dealing with substance use, to dealing with suicidal ideations. So, it’s a real gamut.”

The donation announcement was made at the Canada Life building in London, Ont. and is part of a fundraising campaign from Kids Help Phone that aims to raise $300 million for mental health care by the end of 2024.

Jeff Macoun, president and COO of Canada Life says the company is proud to partner with Kids Help Phone on improving the mental health of Canadian youth.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We’re trying to help kids and youth, because we all need help, and we all go through issues, and we all go through challenges,” Macoun said. “We believe in the leadership of Kids Help Phone, we believe in the cause, and we believe the outcomes that are being achieved.”

Data from the text line indicates that Indigenous, racialized, and LGBTQ Canadians access the line the most, along with those in rural and remote areas of the country.

David Simmonds, chief communications and sustainability officer for Canada Life, says it’s clear that young Canadians are looking for people to talk to.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sometimes it’s easier to talk to a stranger than to someone you know about things when it’s your first time saying it,” Simmonds said.

“We’re just pleased that we’re able to extend that offering for coast to coast to coast for Canadians.”

A volunteer with Kids Help Phone, Ilona Manda, previously used the service to help manage her anxiety while in high school.

View image in full screen Ilona Manda, a volunteer with Kids Help Phone, shares her experiences using the text line. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

“I didn’t really know what mental health was, due to generational cultural stigma, and just a lack of awareness on mental well being,” Manda said.

“I found the Kids Help Phone text line when I was looking for support online. They helped me understand what mental health truly was, what anxiety was, because I truly had no idea.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manda says that for the first time, she felt no shame about how she was feeling or that there was something wrong with her.

“Having this text line, I truly believe it’s a privilege for it to be there to always support us, especially those people that don’t know where to go for support.”

Those looking for support from Kids Help Phone can access the text line 24/7 by texting CONNECT to 686868. No data plan or internet is required and service is available in both French and English.