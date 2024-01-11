Extreme cold weather warnings issued for mountain highways in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

More weather alerts have been issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Interior.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, where 15-20 cm was expected, with 10 cm landing.

On Thursday, the national weather agency issued weather warnings for the entire length of the Coquihalla plus the Okanagan Connector and part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

3:35 Global Okanagan Weather: January 10, 2024

Along the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Kamloops, an extreme cold warning is in place, with temperatures in the -25 C to -30 C range.

Story continues below advertisement

“An extremely cold arctic ridge is building over B.C. and pushing south,” said Environment Canada.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Temperatures between – 25 to – 30 in combination with winds of 30 gusting to 50 km/h will create dangerous windchill values near – 35 beginning (Thursday) evening.”

The Okanagan Connector and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Salmon Arm to Golden, including Rogers Pass, are also under the same extreme cold warning.

2:33 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan.10

Along the South Coast, an arctic outflow warning has been issued for the Sea to Sky Highway, where wind chill values of -20 to -30 are expected.

“Wind chill values may moderate on Saturday afternoon,” said Environment Canada, “but uncertainty remains on the timing of the warm-up.”

For the latest on road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.