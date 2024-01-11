‘Let the process run its course’: Lawyer of accused in alleged migrant sex assault case

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan winemaker accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in his employ is letting the investigation run its course, says his lawyer.

“A complaint has been made and that complaint is being investigated by the RCMP,” Vincent Michaels, legal counsel for the accused, Randy Toor, said Wednesday.

“No decision has been made whether a crime or an offence has been committed. If charges are approved that will be an opportunity for us to find out more about what this is based on. In the meantime, we have to let the process run its course and see what unfolds.”

Michaels said Toor will “fully” participate in the investigative process.

“Mr. Toor, if charges are (laid), welcomes the opportunity to understand what this is based on and answer the complaint fully,” Michaels said.

Toor was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a farm worker last December following a party at his cabin, according to the search warrant.

The allegations entered the public sphere this month when police issued a press release, explaining they were investigating an alleged sex assault claim against an unnamed member of the South Okanagan wine industry.

Police said they were also looking, potentially, for other victims.

They didn’t name Toor, but search warrant documents filed by police at the Penticton courthouse indicated that he was the accused.

While Global News reached out for comment from Toor after reading the search warrant, he didn’t respond by the time the story was published.

This is the first time he or his legal counsel have commented.

Berenice Diaz Ceballos, Mexican Consul General, has been following the allegations since December and said the consulate has been offering support to the complainant.

“There is an investigation going on and for the government of Mexico, it is very important that we get (to) the end of this situation,” Cebellos said.

Cebellos said they work with non-government organizations which are on the ground and can help in situations of abuse of migrant workers.

“It’s always a challenging situation for our migrant workers … because they are in areas that are isolated,” she said.

Toor has not been charged with any crime.